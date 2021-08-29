EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stops by WBRZ studio with update on Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stopped by WBRZ's studios Sunday at noon to discuss the latest developments in regards to Hurricane Ida.

During an earlier interview with Good Morning America on Sunday, Mayor Broome said, "We're asking people to understand that there may be power outages in the Baton Rouge area. It's so important for them to have three days of supplies for their families and hopefully, everyone accomplished this yesterday, by the end of yesterday evening."

