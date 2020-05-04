EBR mayor-president invites public to Tuesday afternoon town hall centered around topic of education

BATON ROUGE – EBR officials are working alongside residents to help them navigate the many economic, social, and educational concerns triggered by the pandemic.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is offering one such opportunity to residents in the form of a virtual Town Hall meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5,.

The town hall, which will feature education leaders from the Baton Rouge community, is entitled, "Keeping the Promise: A Town Hall on Education," and will examine how the capital city is working to deliver quality education and related services amid the pandemic.

The town hall will highlight President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton of Southern University; Interim President Tom Galligan of Louisiana State University; Interim Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith of Baton Rouge Community College; and Superintendent Warren Drake of the East Baton Rouge School System, and will emphasize the importance of the continued partnership as part of the Capital Area Promise initiative.

Dr. Johan Uvin, President for the Institute of Educational Leadership and former Acting Assistant Secretary with the U.S. Department of Education, will provide insight on the state of education across the United States.

Attendees can register for this event online via the following registration link: https://www.brla.gov/capitalareapromise.