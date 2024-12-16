76°
EBR Mayor-President-elect Sid Edwards comments on weekend shootings that left 1 dead, 4 hurt

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Monday he was saddened by a series of weekend shootings that left one person dead and four people injured.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by these tragic events," Edwards said in a statement. "This senseless violence has no place in our city, and it is a stark reminder that we must come together as a community to address the root causes and ensure a safer future for all."

Edwards defeated two-term incumbent Sharon Weston Broome on Dec. 7 after crime emerged as a key issue in the campaign. 

One person was killed in a shooting Saturday and the others were injured in incidents Friday and Saturday.

"We cannot and will not accept violence as our norm," Edwards said. "It will take all of us — working hand-in-hand — to make our city a place where everyone feels safe and secure."

