EBR Mayor partners with local business leaders to address BR's reopening amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE - As the COVID-19 health crisis continues to alter nearly every aspect of "normal" life, EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome continues to launch programs to help locals adapt to each new challenge.

The Mayor's latest initiative focuses on fostering the parish's potential for economic and social growth.

The program, called The Mayor's Business Roundtable Economic Recovery Working Group, was announced Tuesday afternoon and will play a role in overseeing the reopening of business activity in the parish as Baton Rouge emerges from the grip of the virus pandemic.

The group, which will make workforce development one of its primary concerns, is directed by Mayor Broome and co-chairs chairs Jim Bernhard of Bernhard Capital Partners and Erin Monroe Wesley of Cox Southeast Vice President of Government and Public Affairs.

The group will address issues related to public policy, workforce development, infrastructure and mobility, education, funding and philanthropy, hospitality and tourism, health, small and disadvantaged businesses, and real estate.