EBR Mayor: Parish sets up facility for first responders who've been exposed to COVID-19

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH- Local health care professionals are working with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to take measures to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish and as these emergency and health care workers respond to the pandemic, they're putting themselves at risk.

Mayor Broome had this in mind as she issued a statement to first responders, Wednesday, letting them know that their safety was among her top priorities.

In her statement, the mayor mentioned that she's set up a facility dedicated to housing any first-responders who've been exposed to novel coronavirus while on the job.

The entirety of the Mayor's statement is as follows:

As we face the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, I want to assure our first responders that their safety is my top priority. I want to take a moment to thank our first responders for the sacrifices they make for East Baton Rouge Parish on a daily basis, as well as the sacrifices they are continuing to face in the presence of crisis.

I have been in constant communication with department leaders to make sure that our first responders are informed and prepared for situations they may face in the near future. We have established a facility to house first responders that may have been exposed to the virus when responding to emergencies.

The Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is in the process of acquiring more Personal Protective Equipment so our first responders can continue to ensure their personal safety.

The Emergency Operation Center will continue to monitor the status and effects of COVID-19 in our community.