EBR Mayor: No large events in immediate future; could return later in year

BATON ROUGE - Days after entering 'Phase One,' East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the return of large events, like sports and concerts, isn't feasible at this time.

"I cannot see us having any big events in May, June, or July at this time," Broome said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, East Baton Rouge Parish had 3,213 reported cases of COVID-19. Broome and others are looking at the data closely to determine how to move forward in 'Phase One' and beyond.

Many questions surround whether large events, like LSU and Southern football or festivals, will be allowed later this year.

"I'm certainly guardedly optimistic about our future and about future events," Broome said. "I want to see us move into having events, but not at the cost of the health of our citizens and not at the cost of a resurgence of the coronavirus."

As for the immediate future, Broome says there is no possibility of holding large events.

"If we're going to practice and comply with CDC guidelines of physical distancing, of wearing a face-covering especially physical distancing, I don't know how you can do that and navigate that in big crowds," Broome said.

Until at least June 8, Broome is not issuing any permits for public events. She says any event approved after that would have to be able to accommodate social distancing and not put the health of event-goers at risk.

"When groups gather, then there is more potential for the coronavirus to reemerge," Broome said. "That is what the science tells us. That is what the biology tells us."

Broome is leaving the door open for large events to possibly return later this year, saying those decisions will be made when more data becomes available.

"Sometimes we have to embrace short-term discomfort for long-term gain," Broome said.