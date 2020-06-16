EBR Mayor, local education leaders to discuss needs of BR students during virtual town hall

BATON ROUGE - Students across the state pushed through a Spring semester interrupted by a global health crisis, and in preparation for the upcoming Fall semester, city leaders are gathering to discuss how the community can adequately provide for the needs of Baton Rouge students

The discussion, hosted by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, takes the form of a virtual town hall scheduled for Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

A panel of education leaders from across the parish will contribute to a discussion centered around mental health support for students, support services for K-12 students, the college admissions process, COVID-19 updates for TOPS Award recipients, and Financial Aid/FAFSA information.

Attendees can register for this event by clicking here. The webinar will also stream on Mayor Broome’s Facebook page.

The panel of esteemed community leaders will include Dr. Jan Laughinghouse of Capital Area Human Services; Tirza Fernandez-Brazier of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System; Erin Bradford of iCare; Ebony Holmes of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance; Dr. Runell J. King of Southern University; Daniel Barrow of Louisiana State University; Taishieka Davis of Southern University; and Miracle Davis of Baton Rouge Community College.

The official designation for the town hall is, “Keeping the Promise Town Hall—Part II,”