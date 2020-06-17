EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop

BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of personal financial security.

During the pandemic, countless Louisianians suffered job loss or a drastic reduction in wages. Community leaders have responded by taking measures to help residents rebuild their wealth and reduce debt.

One such avenue of assistance is a Wednesday (June 17) morning financial literacy webinar, hosted by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

At 11 a.m. members of the community are invited to join her as a panel of specialists discuss the impact of an emerging knowledge gap related to finances, dependency upon payday loans, intergenerational poverty, and societal pressures on finances.

Presenters will also share best practices for eliminating debt and unhelpful financial habits.

The webinar is the result of the mayor's collaboration with The Faith Fund, HOPE Ministries, Louisiana Jump Start, and Baton Rouge City-Parish Employees' Federal Credit Union.

Click here for more information on the webinar and to register to attend.