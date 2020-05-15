77°
EBR Mayor, city leaders to discuss Phase 1 reopening plans on Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - As many of Louisiana's businesses open their doors for the first time since early March, East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are meeting to review details of the reopening plans.
On Friday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will consult with members of RestartBR and BRAC to discuss Phase 1 reopening plans on a local level.
Earlier this week, the mayor said EBR residents should not expect her orders to supersede the Governor's.
The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and will take place within Metro Council Chambers on St. Louis Street.
This article will be updated with details from the meeting once it has taken place.
