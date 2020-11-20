EBR Mayor, BR Area Chamber to reveal results of eBay Retail Revival Program

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will update locals with the results of the eBay Retail Revival Program.

The partnership between the City of Baton Rouge and eBay began in an attempt to introduce the best of Baton Rouge to millions of people around the world.

On eBay's website it explains that by means of its Retail Revival program, all participating business owners received comprehensive eCommerce training, one-on-one coaching, and marketing support from a dedicated team at eBay.

The program was designed to help local retailers find their place and thrive in the global market while deepening neighborhood connections and contributing to the economic vibrancy of their community.

Details related to just how much the program benefited the community will be presented by Mayor Broome, member of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and leaders with 'BBQ Guys' Friday at the BBQ Guys Distribution Facility, which is within the 8100 block of Airline Highway.

The presentation begins at 9 a.m.



