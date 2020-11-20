Latest Weather Blog
EBR Mayor, BR Area Chamber to reveal results of eBay Retail Revival Program
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will update locals with the results of the eBay Retail Revival Program.
The partnership between the City of Baton Rouge and eBay began in an attempt to introduce the best of Baton Rouge to millions of people around the world.
On eBay's website it explains that by means of its Retail Revival program, all participating business owners received comprehensive eCommerce training, one-on-one coaching, and marketing support from a dedicated team at eBay.
The program was designed to help local retailers find their place and thrive in the global market while deepening neighborhood connections and contributing to the economic vibrancy of their community.
Details related to just how much the program benefited the community will be presented by Mayor Broome, member of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and leaders with 'BBQ Guys' Friday at the BBQ Guys Distribution Facility, which is within the 8100 block of Airline Highway.
The presentation begins at 9 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ice skating returns to the River Center
-
Exploded 18-wheeler crashed into nearby La State Trooper's Unit, injuring both drivers
-
Tanker explosion on I-12 E at Satsuma
-
Musicians, performers struggle to bring in money amid pandemic with heightened safety...
-
Gov. Edwards: recent statewide effort to combat COVID 'inadequte'
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana