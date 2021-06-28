EBR Mayor announces new Chief Administrative Officer

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday the appointment of John W. Williams Jr. as one of the Assistant Chief Administrative Officers (ACAO) within her administration.

The Mayor says Williams will be responsible for the oversight of Workforce Development programs, the Division of Purchasing, the Department of Human Resources, and the Department of Juvenile Services.

Williams, a native of the Concordia Parish town of Ferriday, brings over 17 years of legal experience to the mayor's team, with much of his background in labor and employment law as well as Workforce Development.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Southern University and Agricultural & Mechanical College and a law degree from the Southern University Law Center.

Williams eventually went on to become an Equal Employment Opportunity and Civil Rights Specialist with the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

Williams has called East Baton Rouge Parish home for the past 26 years and says he looks forward to working with Mayor Broome and her team.

“I have devoted my professional career to public service, and to supporting those front-line public servants charged with the responsibility of assisting the local community,” said Williams. “I am humbled and honored to join Mayor Broome’s administration and am looking forward to serving the citizens and East Baton Rouge.”