WATCH: EBR Mayor addresses widespread flooding Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - After a night of heavy rain and flooding in the capital region, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is addressing residents with an update on weather conditions, Tuesday morning.

Though a number of EBR homes were flooded on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Mayor Broome said that at this time, there is not an estimate of exactly how many residences withstood water damage.

This is why she urged residents who experienced flooding to report the incidents to local officials. According to the mayor, this can be accomplished by accessing the City Parish website, which is here.

Viewers can watch the mayor's full address in the Facebook video player below.

Mayor Broome went on to say that as of Tuesday morning, a significant drop in water levels has occurred in the southeastern regions of the Parish. Though this seems promising, she added that water is still high along multiple roadways and far too dangerous to traverse.

She urged drivers to follow the advice of the familiar saying, "Turn around, don't drown," and avoid driving through high water.

A number of roadways are also littered by trees and even abandoned cars as a result of the storm. At this time, according to the mayor, local officials are only removing vehicles that are blocking roadways.

If residents see downed trees, they should contact 311, the mayor said.

However, if they see downed powerlines, they should call either Entergy or Demco.

The Mayor added that due to the weather, Republic Services got a late start in collecting trash throughout accessible areas of East Baton Rouge Parish, but the company is collecting trash.

She also said hours at the local landfill have been extended due to the storm.

Mayor Broome went on to say that drainage issues have been a significant problem in the Parish and are being addressed.