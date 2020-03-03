EBR Mayor addresses coronavirus concerns during Tuesday morning press conference

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards spoke to the media about the measures state officials are taking to protect residents from COVID-19 and the very next morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome held a 7:30 a.m. press conference to discuss East Baton Rouge Parish's response to the virus.

Mayor Broome began her speech by reiterating the fact that no one in Louisiana has been confirmed as infected at this time.

She concluded her address by saying, "The threat of coronavirus is currently low, but we do expect cases here in Louisiana later," and assuring residents that officials were prepared to handle a possible outbreak.

Though there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, experts say the best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to the virus.

This is why state officials are monitoring Louisiana residents who've traveled to areas where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred.

