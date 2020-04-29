EBR looking to award federal money to programs fighting coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday the city-parish is taking applications for local coronavirus prevention projects that are eligible for federal money.

The city-parish is looking to apply $3.2 million in federal money it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding will be made available to organizations for programs and projects that prevent, prepare for and respond to the effects of the coronavirus.

“Congress moved quickly to obligate these funds to local governments, so we are moving expeditiously to get them into action so they can benefit our community,” Mayor Broome said in a statement. “It is my intention these dollars be utilized to address the most pressing needs in our community, in a COVID-19 environment.”

The city-parish is seeking proposals by Monday, May 11, 2020, on programs and projects that utilize the funding. The application can be found here: https://www.brla.gov/1509/Announcements