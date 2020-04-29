74°
EBR launches campaign encouraging residents to wear masks in public

Wednesday, April 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish announced the 'Mask Up EBR' campaign Wednesday in an effort to get more parish residents wearing masks.

People are encouraged to take photos of themselves "masking up" for a loved one and share them on social media using #MaskUpEBR. 

"Face coverings alone won’t protect a person from infection," said Mayor Broome, urging people to continue practicing physical distancing. "There are many people that are asymptomatic and masks can help slow the spread."

The mayor's office, in partnership with Hanes Clothing Company, kicked off the campaign through a wide-scale distribution of approximately 200,000 cloth face masks for essential workers and vulnerable populations.

