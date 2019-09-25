76°
EBR installing cameras to curb illegal dumping
BATON ROUGE- Tires, furniture, bedding. You name it, it's probably been dumped in East Baton Rouge Parish before. Officials are aiming to cut back on all that illegal dumping with new roving cameras.
"Maybe we'll catch some bad actors and hopefully we'll just deter them from dumping illegally in the parish," Director of Environmental Services, Richard Speer, said.
The 16 cameras, priced at $1600 each, will arrive later this week and be installed next week at spots prone to illegal dumping, like behind the Albertson's at Airline and Highland. The City-parish was recently made aware of that dumpsite.
"It was an LSU professor who goes out there and looks for reptiles, he called it in to 311," Speer said.
In addition to bedding, boxes, a burn pile and other trash, officials found debris that poses an environmental concern.
"This site is a little bit unusual," Speer said. We don't normally have buckets of oil. There are about six or seven 5-gallon buckets of used oil.
This effort is similar to one in Ascension Parish. In 2016 Sheriff's deputies installed cameras at sites being used to illegally dump trash.
The City-parish says dumpers caught on camera and found can and will be prosecuted. However, their main goal is to have others properly dispose of debris.
