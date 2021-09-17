EBR Hurricane Ida survivors in need of aid encouraged to apply at Mobile Registration Site

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish survivors of Hurricane Ida who want to apply for FEMA assistance can now do so at the FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center that's been set up at the Main Library (7711 Goowood Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70806).

As of Friday, FEMA has distributed $250 million across Louisiana in relation to Ida's aftermath, and hurricane survivors who received a letter of denial from the federal assistance program are now being told not to worry.

Filed a claim with FEMA for Hurricane Ida relief & got denied?



Have yet to file your claim?



FEMA has set up this in-person assistance site at BR’s Main Library on Goodwood.



You can file or appeal right here with a FEMA representative.



Doors are open from 9am-6pm today.#IDA pic.twitter.com/wGgUaUIckA — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) September 17, 2021

Over 300,000 registrations have already been approved and many more are expected to be deemed as eligible for assistance.

The Process of Applying for Aid

When it comes to applying for assistance, providing proof of loss is vital.

In addition to this, applicants should expect to answer a variety of personal questions either by phone or online. They will have to provide information such as annual income and social security number.

When an Application is Denied

FEMA spokesperson, Nate Custer, says that even if an applicant is initially told they're ineligible for assistance based on their answers to the questions mentioned above, the applicant is welcomed to appeal that decision.

Custer advises such applicants, "Call back to 800-621-3362, or come to one of these Help Centers and explain to the person what your situation is. Bring the letter. As I say, 'it is not the end of the road.' Don't give up. It's something that maybe can be corrected just by submitting some more documentation, whatever FEMA says it is that is needed to approve the application."

Custer continued, "Now, ultimately, if you do that and you provide everything that you're asked for and you're still not getting what you feel you should get, you have the right to appeal."

You can appeal that decision online, by phone, or in person at a FEMA site like the one located at EBR's Main Library.