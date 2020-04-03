76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR has text messaging service providing COVID-19 updates

2 hours 50 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 11:10 AM April 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish announced a text messaging service for residents to opt-in and receive updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Text REDSTICKREADY to 225-243-9991.

A Friday morning news conference from EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is available to view in the Facebook video below. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days