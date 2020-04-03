76°
EBR has text messaging service providing COVID-19 updates
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish announced a text messaging service for residents to opt-in and receive updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Text REDSTICKREADY to 225-243-9991.
A Friday morning news conference from EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is available to view in the Facebook video below.
