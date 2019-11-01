58°
EBR Fall Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day, Nov. 16

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

BATON ROUGE, LA— East Baton Rouge Parish residents can drop off their household hazardous materials for Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The semi-annual event will be held at LSU Touchdown Village Parking Lot—near the LSU Business Education Complex, 4000 S. Quad Dr. 

Officials with the Mayor's Office say anyone bringing materials to discard should enter the event on S. Quad Dr. at the intersection of S. Quad Dr. and Engineering Lane. And all who hope to drop off items should be prepared to present valid identification. 

Click here for a complete list of items accepted for disposal, or call (225) 389-5194.

