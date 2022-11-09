68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found

1 hour 56 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, November 08 2022 Nov 8, 2022 November 08, 2022 11:10 PM November 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance."

Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge.  The votes were expected to be finalized sometime after midnight.

The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.

Workers said they noticed numbers were off when verifying ballots.

Trending News

Click HERE for election results from East Baton Rouge Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days