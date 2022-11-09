68°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found
BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance."
Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The votes were expected to be finalized sometime after midnight.
The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
Workers said they noticed numbers were off when verifying ballots.
Trending News
Click HERE for election results from East Baton Rouge Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a...
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Second line to the polling booth: A look at Election Day in...
-
After another child death under DCFS watch, governor silent about leader he...
-
All Saints Day at St. Joseph's Cemetery - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens