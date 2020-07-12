EBR election results finally revealed after midnight

BATON ROUGE - Votes were not tallied until well after midnight Saturday in a handful of municipal elections in East Baton Rouge.

Saturday, voters were to elect Baker city council members along with deciding on re-electing the mayor and chief of police or putting new leadership in office.

Parish-wide, voters were deciding on a renewal for the sheriff's office property tax that funds the department.

There were judicial elections, too, for some voters in the parish.

Results were not tallied until well after midnight. Click HERE for a full list of results.