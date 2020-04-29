EBR drivers encouraged to use caution due to high water

South Acadian closed due to high water as of 5:45 a.m., Wednesday (April 29)

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning is not a good time to be on the roads due to the severe weather in the area, but drivers who find themselves required to be on the roadways are encouraged to use caution.

Along those lines, South Acadian was briefly closed due to high water. It was reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

