62°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR drivers encouraged to use caution due to high water
BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning is not a good time to be on the roads due to the severe weather in the area, but drivers who find themselves required to be on the roadways are encouraged to use caution.
Along those lines, South Acadian was briefly closed due to high water. It was reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
Follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter for continual updates on traffic conditions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cpl. Derrick Maglone recovering well following tragic April 27 shooting
-
Lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish as Hammond withstands storm damage
-
Wednesday morning storms
-
Local butcher keeping shelves stocked, even as nation faces meat shortage
-
81-year-old beats COVID-19 against all odds; same family grieves 4 virus-related deaths