EBR drivers encouraged to use caution due to high water

2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 5:57 AM April 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
South Acadian closed due to high water as of 5:45 a.m., Wednesday (April 29)

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning is not a good time to be on the roads due to the severe weather in the area, but drivers who find themselves required to be on the roadways are encouraged to use caution. 

Along those lines, South Acadian was briefly closed due to high water. It was reopened shortly after 6 a.m. 

Follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter for continual updates on traffic conditions. 

