EBR district court makes changes amid latest virus surge

BATON ROUGE - The surge in COVID cases is forcing changes at the district courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge.

The 19th Judicial District Court Judge announced Friday, criminal jury trials will be heard in the building's largest courtroom and will provide ample space for social distancing. The court could also use overflow courtrooms to add extra space.

Civil trials will be conducted at the direction of the trial judge.

"All safety measures initially implemented will continue," Chief District Judge Wilson Fields wrote Friday.

Procedural criminal hearings involving defendants housed at the EBR jail will be done virtually, the judge said.

Procedural matters for civil trials will be handled remotely, the judge said.

Masks are required as part of the state's ongoing mask mandate.