EBR district attorney will not charge Council on Aging over alleged mishandling of funds

Hillar Moore, EBR District Attorney

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney, Hillar Moore has deemed that, for now, the parish's Council on the Aging is in the clear.

Moore’s review of a 2017 report on an investigation into the organization led to this decision.

The investigation was led by The Louisiana Legislative Auditor and it revealed a lack of sufficient evidence to prove that the Council on Aging or its officers committed any of the potential crimes referred to in the Auditor’s report.

The Auditor’s report began by listing six areas of concern in the Council’s business management. It was suspected that the organization was either misusing funds or engaging in unlawful practices during the implementation and management of a group called Support Our Seniors (S.O.S.).

Those areas of concern were that:

(1) management and staff performed political activities during work hours

(2) the Council improperly donated funds to S.O.S.

(3) the Council used public funds to pay S.O.S.’s expenses

(4) the Council improperly used its postage permit on behalf of S.O.S.

(5) Council workers may have improperly received reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August 2016 flood

(6) the Council inadequately documented expenses made on an organization credit card.

The Auditor further suggested that though the Council’s activities in relation to one or more of the above activities may have been questionable, evidence was not substantial enough to move forward with charges.

