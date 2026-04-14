EBR deputy struck while helping at Baton Rouge traffic stop

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy assisting with a traffic stop on Choctaw Drive on Tuesday sustained minor injuries when the driver abruptly drove off, officials said.

The driver had stopped and opened a door, but then closed the door and drove off, sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Hicks said. The deputy had minor injuries.

Hicks said law officers were in the area of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street seeking the vehicle driven away.