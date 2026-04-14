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EBR deputy struck while helping at Baton Rouge traffic stop
BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy assisting with a traffic stop on Choctaw Drive on Tuesday sustained minor injuries when the driver abruptly drove off, officials said.
The driver had stopped and opened a door, but then closed the door and drove off, sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Hicks said. The deputy had minor injuries.
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Hicks said law officers were in the area of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street seeking the vehicle driven away.
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