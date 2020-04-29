EBR deputy pinned in vehicle after driver runs red light; no serious injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - A deputy was pinned inside his East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicle after another driver ran a red light Wednesday morning, the department said.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at North Sherwood Forest and South Choctaw Drive.

The sheriff's office says a woman ran the traffic light at the intersection and t-boned the deputy's vehicle. A child was also inside her vehicle at the time.

The deputy was reportedly trapped inside his vehicle after the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.

There is no word on potential charges related to the crash at this time.