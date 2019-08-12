EBR deputies investigating attempted carjacking near Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an attempted overnight carjacking on Innovation Park Drive near Gardere Lane.

This happened just before midnight, Saturday. According to authorities, the victim stated that he was traveling on Innovation Park Drive, when he noticed a man standing in the roadway, appearing to be in need help.

When the victim stopped to check on him, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. At this time, a second suspect approached the vehicle on the passenger side and began banging on the window with a handgun. This suspect entered the vehicle, pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded his car.

The victim and the suspect got into a struggle, and during the struggle the victim stated that he somehow accelerated the vehicle causing it to run off of the road and flip over. The second suspect and the victim both were able to exit the vehicle.

According to the victim's statement, both suspects could be heard shooting at him as he ran away. Though he was not hit by gunfire, the victim did sustain minor injuries from the car accident.

The two suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white Ford Mustang.

This investigation is still on going and anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.