EBR Deputies: Deadly domestic attack Friday night adds to growing relationship violence cases

BATON ROUGE - A man shot and killed his estranged wife and then shot himself in a Burbank area home, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said.

Luz Botero Posada was shot and killed. Carlos N. Plaza shot himself and, though hospitalized as of Saturday morning, was not expected to survive.

Deputies released new information about the attack Saturday morning. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Friday on Pecan Tree Drive, off of Burbank near Bluebonnet.

Deputies said they were told a man shot his estranged wife before shooting himself in an apparent murder-attempted suicide.

Investigators said Plaza tried to get into the home through a front door and when he was blocked, broke in through a bedroom window.

The attack Friday night comes after an especially violent few days where people were killed by someone they were in a relationship with. WBRZ.com reported earlier in the week, domestic violence related murders had reached record levels.

There have been more than two dozen domestic violence murders this year. In 2020, the parish recorded 19.

There are multiple resources in East Baton Rouge for domestic violence victims or witnesses, call the Butterfly Society at 225-347-7725 or IRIS domestic violence help center at 225-389-3001 or 800-541-9706.