EBR deputies continue streak of wildlife captures after encounter with baby alligator

3 hours 28 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 12:50 PM June 04, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE - After helping to catch a black bear in Broadmoor last week, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing its streak of returning animals to the wild following a baby alligator sighting.

Deputies channeled their inner Steve Irwin when they successfully caught the troublemaking baby gator.

East Baton Rouge deputies safely turned the reptile over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

