EBR Deputies arrest man weeks after wife's murder in Central

CENTRAL - A female shooting victim's alleged killer was arrested, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The suspect has been identified as her husband, Luke Moreau.

According to booking records released by the sheriff's office, Moreau shot his wife, Tannya Moreau inside their home following an argument. The suspected murder weapon was located by deputies in the front yard of the home the pair shared with their three children off Blackwater Road in Central.

EBR Deputies noted that the suspect was covered in blood and on the phone with the 911 operator when the victim's father arrived at the home.

During the formal interview, the suspect denied firing the weapon and claimed that he was leaving when he heard a single gunshot. Deputies released Moreau from custody while the forensic investigation continued.

Days after the deadly encounter, homicide detectives were notified of the victim's gunshot injury to the head, which could not have been caused by the victim.

Including the autopsy, investigators reviewed the suspect's 911 call in which he stated: "There's been an accident."

Luke Moreau, charged with second-degree murder, was booked into EBR Parish Prison a total of seventeen days after the deadly shooting.