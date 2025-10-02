EBR deputies arrest man accused of raping 7-year-old girl, encouraging her to have sex with her brother

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of molesting two young children in 2023 was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.

Deputies began investigating 41-year-old Shalom Moalem-Rabi in May after receiving a tip from the FBI alleging that he raped a 7-year-old girl on multiple occasions and made the girl and her 5-year-old brother "fondle his penis."

Moalem-Rabi also encouraged the siblings to have sex with each other.

"They let us do sex," the young girl told authorities during the investigation.

Moalem-Rabi was arrested and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile, as well as one count each of first-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature.