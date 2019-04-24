EBR councilwoman announces run for state representative seat

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Barbara Freiberg has decided to run for an open state representative seat.

"Reforms in education, budgets, and workforce training must become a reality at the state level", Freiberg said. "Partisan finger-pointing and sidelining in the legislature have resulted in Louisiana sitting near the very bottom of every list that matters to our residents. That is why I will work with anyone when it serves everyone. We must lead Louisiana with our brains, not our emotions."

According to a press release, will focus on educational opportunities, transformational strides in economic development, fiscal accountability, healthcare improvements, and advancements in infrastructure and transportation to "move Louisiana in the right direction."

House District 70 encompasses parts of East Baton Rouge Parish. The seat is being vacated by outgoing Representative Franklin Foil due to term limits. The primary election date is Saturday, October 12th.