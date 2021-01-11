EBR Council on Aging to administer COVID vaccine to local senior citizens

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA)announced on Sunday that it will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens age 70 and older.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the City of Baton Rouge, and Albertsons Company are all partnering with EBRCOA to help aid in the vaccination of local senior citizens.

The pop-up vaccination clinic will be open for service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12 until Thursday, Jan. 14. The clinic is located at EBRCOA’s downtown Lotus Senior Center at 1701 Main St.

Team EBRCOA is excited to announce our new amazing community partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and... Posted by East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) on Sunday, January 10, 2021

According to EBRCOA, the clinic expects to benefit 1,000 local seniors.

Pre-registration is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Seniors can register by filling out a consent form here. Seniors who need help completing the form can also call 225-923-8000 so an EBRCOA staff member can assist them.

Seniors are required to have a valid ID and must be at least 70-years-old. An insurance or Medicare card is also required.

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine this week can receive the recommended second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4.