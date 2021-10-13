EBR coroner's office hiring new investigator to help with influx of deaths

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is on pace to shatter its record for deaths this year.

In 2020, the parish saw 242 overdose deaths, 136 homicides, and 548 COVID deaths. All of those numbers are expected to be surpassed by the end of 2021.

"In 2021, we're currently at 234 overdoses, very near the total number of last year. I foresee us surpassing our 2020 record, and I'll remind you that not only is that the record of overdoses, it was the highest on record for East Baton Rouge Parish in the history," said Dr. Beau Clark, coroner for East Baton Rouge Parish.

Overdoses are not the only problem. This week, the parish is standing at 125 homicides and 505 COVID deaths.

With the increase in death investigations since 2020, the coroner's office is getting a grant from the Pennington Foundation. It will provide $75,000 to hire a new death investigator.

"And this was over a year ago, when COVID was beginning to show its presence in the community and an increase in a number of death investigations as a result of that... As well as still be in the midst of an opioid epidemic in the climbing numbers we saw there... As well as the climbing numbers we've seen in homicides in the parish," Dr. Clark said.

And the opioid epidemic does not seem to be slowing down.

Clark said fentanyl has been seen in almost every overdose, including those that do not abuse opioids. They believe the deadly drug is coming from Mexico.

"They're coming through the southern border and they're following the I-10 corridor. So you're seeing individuals that are going to purchase heroin or purchase pills or even cocaine. And they're being sold either those drugs laced with fentanyl or, some cases, just fentanyl. And they're having massive overdose deaths as a result," Dr. Clark explained.

Clark said those numbers have skyrocketed since the coroner's office started tracking overdoses nearly a decade ago. Back in 2012, there were only 28 deaths for the year.