EBR coroner reports three coronavirus deaths in last seven days
BATON ROUGE - EBR Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark released a statement Monday, reporting the tragic loss of three individuals to COVID-related complications in the last week.
Details from the coroner's latest update can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.
At this time, a total of 458 novel coronavirus-related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths
