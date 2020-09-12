78°
EBR coroner reports five more coronavirus deaths since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - EBR Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark released a statement Friday saying that five COVID-related deaths occurred within the past several days.
Details from the coroner's latest update can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.
COVID19 News Release - Sept 11, 2020Posted by East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Friday, September 11, 2020
At this time, a total of 430 novel coronavirus-related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
