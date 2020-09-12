EBR coroner reports five more coronavirus deaths since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - EBR Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark released a statement Friday saying that five COVID-related deaths occurred within the past several days.

Details from the coroner's latest update can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.

At this time, a total of 430 novel coronavirus-related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths