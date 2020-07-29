80°
EBR coroner reports 22 more coronavirus deaths over past week
BATON ROUGE - On Monday, EBR Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that his office has investigated 22 additional virus-related fatalities in the past week.
Details from the coroner's weekly update amid the pandemic can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.
Weekly update - Monday, July 27, 2020Posted by East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Monday, July 27, 2020
At this time, a total of 315 novel coronavirus related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
