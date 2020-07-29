80°
EBR coroner reports 22 more coronavirus deaths over past week

2 days 12 hours 44 minutes ago Monday, July 27 2020 Jul 27, 2020 July 27, 2020 10:12 AM July 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, EBR Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that his office has investigated 22 additional virus-related fatalities in the past week.

Details from the coroner's weekly update amid the pandemic can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.

Weekly update - Monday, July 27, 2020

Weekly update - Monday, July 27, 2020

At this time, a total of 315 novel coronavirus related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths

