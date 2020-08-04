76°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR coroner reports 11 more coronavirus deaths over past week
BATON ROUGE - On Monday, EBR Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that his office has investigated 11 additional virus-related fatalities in the past week.
Details from the coroner's weekly update amid the pandemic can be found in Dr. Clark's Facebook post below.
Monday, August 3, 2020 update.Posted by East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Monday, August 3, 2020
At this time, a total of 326 novel coronavirus related deaths have occurred among East Baton Rouge Parish residents, as well as two deaths of out of state residents (both from the Woodville, MS area) at Baton Rouge area hospitals.
Find more information on coronavirus cases statewide by selecting the following link: https://www.wbrz.com/news/latest-on-coronavirus-14-867-cases-in-louisiana-512-deaths
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
YMCA unable to offer distance learning program because of state law
-
Southern set to welcome back students with modified move-in day
-
St. Helena Parish teachers welcome students back to class via eLearning platforms
-
'Lee High' letters removed from newly-named Liberty High School in Baton Rouge
-
War hero's headstone and others discarded like trash; AG's office investigating