Latest Weather Blog
EBR Coroner livestreams COVID-19 update, addresses most recent virus-related deaths
EAST BATON ROUGE - The EBR Coroner addressed the public regarding the most recent coronavirus-related deaths via a livestream on Facebook.
Click below to watch the video.
A man who was a resident of Mississippi was being treated in Louisiana for COVID-19 when he passed away on Saturday, March 21.
The EBR Coroner issued a statement regarding the death of the 90-year-old gentleman, stating, "This morning (March 23, 2020) we were able to confirm through lab results that his death was due to the COVID-19 disease."
The statement went on to explain that a 44-year-old woman also died due to the illness. She sought treatment at a Louisiana hospital, where she'd complained of shortness of breath.
This woman passed away Sunday, March 22 and lab testing also confirmed that she was tested positive for coronavirus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR unites to donate masks to health care workers amid state-wide stay-at-home...
-
During time of uncertainty restaurant provides free meals to service industry workers
-
Two churches hold service amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Mayor-President Broome responds to governor's stay-at-home order
-
Face masks and gloves collection