EBR Coroner livestreams COVID-19 update, addresses most recent virus-related deaths

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark

EAST BATON ROUGE - The EBR Coroner addressed the public regarding the most recent coronavirus-related deaths via a livestream on Facebook.

Click below to watch the video.

A man who was a resident of Mississippi was being treated in Louisiana for COVID-19 when he passed away on Saturday, March 21.

The EBR Coroner issued a statement regarding the death of the 90-year-old gentleman, stating, "This morning (March 23, 2020) we were able to confirm through lab results that his death was due to the COVID-19 disease."

The statement went on to explain that a 44-year-old woman also died due to the illness. She sought treatment at a Louisiana hospital, where she'd complained of shortness of breath.

This woman passed away Sunday, March 22 and lab testing also confirmed that she was tested positive for coronavirus.