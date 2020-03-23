Latest Weather Blog
EBR coroner addresses most recent virus-related deaths
EAST BATON ROUGE - The EBR Coroner addressed the public regarding the most recent coronavirus-related deaths via a livestream on Facebook.
Click below to watch the video.
A man who was a resident of Mississippi was being treated in Louisiana for COVID-19 when he passed away on Saturday, March 21.
The EBR Coroner issued a statement regarding the death of the 90-year-old gentleman, stating, "This morning (March 23, 2020) we were able to confirm through lab results that his death was due to the COVID-19 disease."
The statement went on to explain that a 44-year-old woman also died due to the illness. She sought treatment at a Louisiana hospital, where she'd complained of shortness of breath.
This woman passed away Sunday, March 22 and lab testing also confirmed that she was tested positive for coronavirus.
