EBR coroner addresses most recent virus-related deaths

49 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 March 23, 2020 6:37 PM March 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - The EBR Coroner addressed the public regarding the most recent coronavirus-related deaths via a livestream on Facebook.

Click below to watch the video. 

A man who was a resident of Mississippi was being treated in Louisiana for COVID-19 when he passed away on Saturday, March 21.

The EBR Coroner issued a statement regarding the death of the 90-year-old gentleman, stating, "This morning (March 23, 2020) we were able to confirm through lab results that his death was due to the COVID-19 disease."

The statement went on to explain that a 44-year-old woman also died due to the illness. She sought treatment at a Louisiana hospital, where she'd complained of shortness of breath. 

This woman passed away Sunday, March 22 and lab testing also confirmed that she was tested positive for coronavirus. 

 

