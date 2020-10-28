EBR city-parish offices closed Wednesday; metro council meeting canceled

BATON ROUGE - All city-parish buildings will be closed Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for Hurricane Zeta.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced that all government offices will close at 12:30 p.m., including the 19th Judicial District Court.

Wednesday's metro council meeting has also been canceled. A special meeting is scheduled for Friday to consider the adoption of property taxes and the roll forward of public safety millages.

