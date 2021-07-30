EBR city-parish government offices, library now requiring masks

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office announced Thursday that East Baton Rouge will require face coverings in city-parish offices starting Friday.

According to the statement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the requirement will be in place at all parish offices beginning July 30.

“Masks are an important part of keeping us safe from COVID-19, in accordance with CDC and LDH guidance. However, I strongly encourage everyone to take the most important step and go get vaccinated,” Mayor Broome said in a statement Thursday.

The parish government is currently offering free Pfizer vaccines at the Mall of Louisiana Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Following city government offices requiring masks, the library system in East Baton Rouge announced it will also require masks in its facilities going forward.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear masks inside of libraries.

In a statement, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system said: "In keeping with the announcement made by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome regarding a mask requirement... for anyone entering a City-Parish buildings beginning Friday, July 30, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library now will require all visitors and staff at all locations to wear a protective mask or face covering while inside Library buildings."

Masks or other face coverings are encouraged, but not required for programs and events taking place outside.

The governor is expected to discuss masks at a news conference later Friday. Watch the news conference at 3 p.m. on WBRZ Ch 2 or streaming live on WBRZ Plus here.