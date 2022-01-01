EBR can't take property tax payment online due to system error; Fix expected next week

BATON ROUGE - A power outage caused a ripple effect of issues to the East Baton Rouge Parish online property tax payment portal, shutting the system down as taxes were due.

There will not be any penalties for property tax payments made Monday, authorities said.

A power outage Friday impacted in-person payments at the property tax payment office downtown and also knocked the online payment system offline.

The online system was still not working this weekend.

The sheriff's office collects taxes and said the IT department was working to resolve the issue with the online system. It should be fixed Monday, they said.