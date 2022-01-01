83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBR can't take property tax payment online due to system error; Fix expected next week

59 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, January 01 2022 Jan 1, 2022 January 01, 2022 12:07 PM January 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A power outage caused a ripple effect of issues to the East Baton Rouge Parish online property tax payment portal, shutting the system down as taxes were due.

There will not be any penalties for property tax payments made Monday, authorities said.

A power outage Friday impacted in-person payments at the property tax payment office downtown and also knocked the online payment system offline.  

The online system was still not working this weekend. 

The sheriff's office collects taxes and said the IT department was working to resolve the issue with the online system.  It should be fixed Monday, they said.

