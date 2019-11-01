52°
Man took keys from Planet Fitness locker room, stole car in parking lot

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for a man who stole a vehicle from the Planet Fitness on Siegen Lane.

Reports say the theft occurred on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m. after the man entered Planet Fitness, went into an unsecured locker and took keys to a gold 2009 Honda CRV. Police say the suspect then drove away in the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000 or 344-STOP.

 

