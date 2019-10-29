EBR authorities seek public assistance in identifying vehicle burglar

Photo: EBRSO Facebook Page

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was burglarizing vehicles while being recorded by video surveillance.

Each theft occurred on Woodstock Drive and footage from video surveillance showed the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt/jacket as well as a backpack while entering unlocked vehicles.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.