EBR, Ascension leaders announce joint proposal to improve drainage along Bayou Manchac

BATON ROUGE - In hopes of addressing local drainage issues, two area leaders are uniting to advance a proposal that they believe will benefit both communities.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Ascension President Clint Cointment announced Monday a recommendation to enhance drainage along Bayou Manchac at the border of the two parishes.

Broome and Cointment proposed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement to clear and snag Bayou Manchac from the Amite River to the parish line of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville. The project would remove blockages to allow for better water flow.

“Bayou Manchac is a critical waterway for both of our parishes. This project will greatly benefit the southern half of East Baton Rouge Parish, particularly in the Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain watersheds,” said Mayor Broome. “Both President Cointment and I are committed to improving drainage in our communities and we know a regional approach will benefit everyone.”

“Improved drainage in Bayou Manchac will greatly benefit Ascension Parish residents. Bluff Swamp and Spanish Lake both drain into Bayou Manchac, making this a critical project for the northern end of Ascension,” said President Cointment. “Our drainage systems work best when we work across parish lines to achieve shared solutions.”

The proposed project next heads to the EBR Metro Council and Ascension Parish Council for approval.