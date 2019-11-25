EBR - Ascension interstate work on track for summer finish

BATON ROUGE -- The widening of Interstate 10 between East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes likely will be finished on time, DOTD said Monday.

"When you are building things out and about, that depends on good working weather," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said. "In terms of this work and what we are achieving, we're right on point."

The $72 million project will add lanes to a route choked with commuters as people choose to live in Ascension Parish but to work in East Baton Rouge.

"It was a major congestion point between Highland and Highway 73 because it was two lanes before it opens to three lanes," Dr. Wilson said.

Ascension's rapid growth led officials to fast-track the work, Wilson said.

The lane addition started last year and is scheduled to be finished by summer.

Wilson said he expects it to cut 15 minutes from a typical commute.