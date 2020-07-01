Latest Weather Blog
EBR adding new testing sites at LSU, Southern amid effort to increase tests
BATON ROUGE - Officials announced four new major testing sites are coming to the Baton Rouge area as the parish sets new testing goals.
During the governor's news conference Wednesday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the parish's new goal will be to test a minimum of 5,000 people each day. To help meet that goal, the parish will open testing sites at LSU, Southern University, the Cortana Mall and the state fair grounds.
.@MayorBroome: "We will have four testing sites testing throughout East Baton Rouge that will test 5,000 people per day."— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 1, 2020
The push for more testing comes amid a surge in new cases statewide, with 2,000 additional new cases reported Wednesday alone. East Baton Rouge is also the latest parish to mandate masks in public, with Broome announcing her intent to sign an executive order Wednesday.
