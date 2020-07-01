93°
EBR adding new testing sites at LSU, Southern amid effort to increase tests

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials announced four new major testing sites are coming to the Baton Rouge area as the parish sets new testing goals.

During the governor's news conference Wednesday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the parish's new goal will be to test a minimum of 5,000 people each day. To help meet that goal, the parish will open testing sites at LSU, Southern University, the Cortana Mall and the state fair grounds.

The push for more testing comes amid a surge in new cases statewide, with 2,000 additional new cases reported Wednesday alone. East Baton Rouge is also the latest parish to mandate masks in public, with Broome announcing her intent to sign an executive order Wednesday.

