eBay CEO Devin Wenig steps down from company

2 hours 59 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 8:25 AM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

eBay announced Wednesday that Devin Wenig, the president and CEO of the company, has stepped down.

Wenig is doing so as the company moves forward with the potential sale of its assets, CNBC reports.

Scott Schenkel, eBay’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the interim CEO, according to the company’s board of directors.

“Devin has been a tireless advocate for driving improvement in the business, particularly in leading the Company forward after the PayPal spinoff,” Thomas Tierney, Chairman of the eBay Board told the outlet.

