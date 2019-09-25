eBay CEO Devin Wenig steps down from company

eBay announced Wednesday that Devin Wenig, the president and CEO of the company, has stepped down.

Wenig is doing so as the company moves forward with the potential sale of its assets, CNBC reports.

Scott Schenkel, eBay’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the interim CEO, according to the company’s board of directors.

“Devin has been a tireless advocate for driving improvement in the business, particularly in leading the Company forward after the PayPal spinoff,” Thomas Tierney, Chairman of the eBay Board told the outlet.