55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Eat your heart out: Restaurant week 2020 is here!

3 hours 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2020 Jan 27, 2020 January 27, 2020 7:13 AM January 27, 2020 in News
Source: 'DIG Baton Rouge'
By: Quinci Hayward

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge foodies unite!

'Dig magazine's restaurant week' is back and benefiting the community! 

From now until February 1, 2020, every day from 7:00 - 10:00 P.M.

Participants can enjoy 3-course meals at the city's best restaurants for only a fraction of the cost. 

All they need to do is ask their servers for the restaurant week menu.

Local restaurants expect a high turn-out, so reservations are recommended.

As an added bonus, up to $5000 will be donated to the greater baton rouge food bank for every restaurant week photo tagged #eatbr on instagram this week.

Click here for more information on restaurant week or visit https://eatbr.com/menus/ to view the menus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days