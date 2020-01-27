Eat your heart out: Restaurant week 2020 is here!

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge foodies unite!

'Dig magazine's restaurant week' is back and benefiting the community!

From now until February 1, 2020, every day from 7:00 - 10:00 P.M.

Participants can enjoy 3-course meals at the city's best restaurants for only a fraction of the cost.

All they need to do is ask their servers for the restaurant week menu.

Local restaurants expect a high turn-out, so reservations are recommended.

As an added bonus, up to $5000 will be donated to the greater baton rouge food bank for every restaurant week photo tagged #eatbr on instagram this week.

Click here for more information on restaurant week or visit https://eatbr.com/menus/ to view the menus.